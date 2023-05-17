Is trouble brewing inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage?

Ahead of the release of the documentary “TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom,” Britney Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, expressed his strong disapproval of how his wife has been treated throughout her life.

In a video posted on his Instagram Story, Asghari condemned the individuals who have taken advantage of Spears’ vulnerability and exploited her story as if it were their own.

Asghari described the documentary as “absolutely disgusting,” particularly highlighting his concern for the people who were part of Spears’ life when she had no voice and now claim to tell her story.

He expressed his outrage at the way Spears, as one of the most influential figures of her generation and known as America’s sweetheart and Princess of Pop, was subjected to a conservatorship that controlled her every move, including her personal relationships and finances.

Spears under a Microscope

He strongly criticized the idea of putting Spears under a microscope after her recent liberation from the conservatorship.

He believed it was inappropriate to exploit her story for profit, labeling it as “disgusting” and a form of clickbait. Asghari urged people not to believe everything they read online, emphasizing that the majority of such stories are designed to generate revenue.

Asghari’s remarks shed light on the ongoing controversy surrounding Britney Spears’ conservatorship and the public’s heightened interest in her life.

With the upcoming documentary’s release, the focus remains on the challenges and consequences Spears faced in her journey towards freedom, highlighting the need for empathy and understanding in how her story is shared and consumed.

