Brooke Shields ran without clothes after losing virginity to Dean Cain

Hollywood star Brooke Shields recounted the time when she ran out without clothes from the room after losing her virginity to Superman star Dean Cain when she was 22. The incident was recalled in the new Hulu documentary about Shields’ life, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.

“I wanted to jump into the personal relationship and the love and the commitment,” she told viewers. “We had to teach each other about each other.”

Brooke Learning About Love

Shields claimed that the “Superman” star was “more comfortable with … the sexual part” of their relationship.

She admitted that she did not initially understand her reaction to getting intimate, but she said she now knows she felt “sort of a regret for lost exploration and opportunity to understand my personal sexuality.”

“I feel bad for that girl. She was old enough to own her own body for real. And … just I couldn’t get there at that moment,” Shields said as she looked back on the night of the hookup.

Prior to her and Cain’s hookup, Shields was sexualized as a child star.

Exposed at a young age

She played a prostitute in the 1978 movie “Pretty Baby” at age 11 and appeared in nude scenes in “The Blue Lagoon” three years later, which she has since said “would not be allowed” now.

The model was infamously dubbed “the most famous virgin in the world” when she wrote in her “On Your Own” memoir in 1985 that she had yet to do the deed — a disclosure she later regretted.

“It was, in hindsight, a bit of a mistake for me to be so open about my virginity because it never left me alone,” she told “Now What? With Brooke Shields” podcast listeners in November 2022.

“To be in the line of fire at such a young age in that way, I gained a resilience, and it set me up to be ready for anything in this industry, which can be difficult,” she said.

