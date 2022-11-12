What you need to know about BTS Bangtan Boys

- Advertisement -

Korean boy group BTS also known as Bangtan Boys consists of seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The boys are signed under Big Hit Music (part of HYBE Labels). On June 13, 2013, BTS debuted with the lead single “No More Dream” on album “2 Cool 4 Skool”.

Big Hit Music announced on June 15, 2022 that BTS would not go on hiatus but will focus on releasing solo music for a while. In July 2017 BTS became a backronym for Beyond the Scene. All members co-write and produce most of their content.

At first, they started with hip hop but eventually the group's musical style evolved to a wide range of genres. BTS' lyrics focused on personal and social commentary, touching on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism.

BTS world tours

The group’s music features references to literature and psychological concepts including an alternative universe storyline. BTS has gone on several world tours and are known for their live performances.

In 2013, BTS was formed as teens under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, “2 Cool 4 Skool”. Following that, they released their first US Billboard 200 entries such as “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2” (2015), “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever” (2016) and “Wings” (2016).

These helped cement their reputation as a socially conscious group. The album “Wings” is the group’s first work to sell one million copies in South Korea.

BTS expanded into the global music market by 2017 and spearheaded the Korean Wave in the US. They broke multiple sales records and were the first Korean group to receive a certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with their single “Mic Drop.”

As of 2019, BTS is the first and only Korean act to top the US Billboard 200 with their studio album “Love Yourself: Tear” (2018) and have since hit the top of the US charts with their albums “Love Yourself: Answer” (2018) and “Map of the Soul: Persona” (2019). BTS is the first group since The Beatles to earn three number-one albums in less than a year.

Love Yourself:

South Korea’s Gaon Album Chart’s all-time monthly record previously set by Tear” was broken by “Love Yourself: Answer” and was the first Korean album certified Gold in the US.

BTS had the second and third-best-selling albums worldwide and were the second-best-selling artists worldwide by 2018.

“Map of the Soul: Persona” became the best-selling album in Korean history in 2019 and the group became the best-selling artist in South Korea of all time, having sold over 14 million albums.

BTS won Top Social Artist threeF in a row and Top Duo/Group at the 26th Billboard Music Awards. The group was named by Time magazine as one of the 25 most influential people on the internet, featured them on their international cover as "Next Generation Leaders" and named them one of Time 100's most influential people of 2019.

In 2018, Forbes Korea Power Celebrity named the group as the most influential celebrities of Korea. Each year, the group is worth more than USD4.65 billion to South Korea's economy, attracting one in every 13 foreign tourists that visit South Korea and are cited as one of the key acts boosting global music sales to $19 billion in 2018, a figure not seen since 2006 after digital purchases gained momentum.

In addition to their philanthropic efforts in their Love Myself anti-violence campaign in partnership with UNICEF, BTS addressed the United Nations 73rd General Assembly and became the youngest-ever recipients of the Order of Cultural Merit from the President of South Korea due to their contributions in spreading Korean culture and language.

