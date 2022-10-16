BTS holds concert to help Busan win bid to organize World Expo 2030

- Advertisement -

Grammy-nominated K-pop idol group BTS held their much-awaited concert in Busan, South Korea on Oct. 15 to boost the city’s bid to host the World Expo 2030.

South Korea (Busan), Italy (Rome), Ukraine (Odesa) and Saudi Arabia (Riyadh) submitted proposals to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) to organize the World Expo 2030.

The host country will be chosen by member states of the BIE in a general assembly that will be held in November 2023.

If Busan wins, it plans to hold the World Expo 2030 from May 1 to Oct. 31, 2030, according to the BIE.

“I hope that today’s performance will help Busan be known to the world and host the 2030 World Expo,” said J-Hope.

BTS performed a total of 19 songs at the “World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert BTS in Busan” concert held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium, which has 53,769 seats, according to the Sports Facilities Management Office of the Busan City government.

Korean media reported that at least 50,000 fans gathered inside the stadium to watch the concert in person.

WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS in BUSAN SETLIST provided by Big Hit Music:

1. MIC DROP

2. Run BTS

3. RUN

4. Save ME

5. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)

6. Butterfly

7. BTS Cypher PT.3 : Killer

8. UGH!

9. Dynamite

10. Boy With Luv

11. Butter

12. Ma City

13. DOPE

14. Burning Up (FIRE)

15. IDOL

16. Young Forever

17. For Youth

18. Spring Day

19. Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

In addition, screens were set up offsite at the outdoor parking lot of the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal and Haeundae beach.

Online, the concert was streamed on the Weverse platform, JTBC, Japan’s TBS Channel 1, Zepeto and Naver Now.

