BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ music video gets 71.6 million views in the first 24 hours of release

This is 29.5 million views lower than BTS' "Dynamite," which had 101.1 million views on its debut

Manila, Nov. 25 — has revealed the number of views in the first 24 hours and Premiere of superstars BTS’ new video “ Goes On.”

On Nov. 20, BTS released their new album “BE (Deluxe Edition) and along with was the for the main track.

told Manila Bulletin on Nov. 25 that “Life Goes On” garnered a total of 71.6 million views in the first 24 hours of release on Nov. 20 to make the fifth biggest 24-hour music debut.

This is 29.5 million views lower than BTS’ “,” which had 101.1 million views on its debut. Despite this, BTS still reigns on top of the list of the most viewed music videos in the first 24 hours.

With this, “Life Goes On” MV now ranks fifth on YouTube’s Top 10 All-time Top 24-hour Music Debuts, pushing down ’s “ME!” music video to sixth place. The latest music video was released three months after BTS dropped their “Dynamite” MV on Aug. 21.

With 101.1 million views, the Grammy-nominated “Dynamite” is still the No. 1 most watched music video in the first 24 hours followed by BLACKPINK’s “‘’ MV with 86.3 million views; BLACKPINK’s “ (with )” MV, 79.08 million views; BTS’ “Boy With Luv” feat. Halsey MV, 74.6 million and BTS’ “Life Goes On,” 71.6 million.

BTS hold the distinction of being the first and only artist to date to garner 100 million views in the first 24 hours of release of a music video.

They still have four music videos in YouTube’s top 10 24-hour music debuts ranking: “Dynamite,” “”Boy With Luv” feat. Halsey, “Life Goes On” and “ON” Kinetic Manifesto : Come Prima.

YouTube's new rankings for the top 10 most viewed music videos in the first 24 hours of release of all time are:

