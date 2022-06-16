BTS on the brink of mental exhaustion just before Grammy Awards

“I think making it to the Grammy Awards stage, under those circumstances, is what put me in the mindset I had for the performance.

“The other members were on the brink of mental exhaustion at that point, to be honest.

He also said that his other band-mate Jin had injured his hand.

“I kept telling myself I have to do this no matter what, went over on the plane, rehearsed on location, and somehow got it all together.

“It was a lot of pressure, psychologically speaking, as we were now at the Grammys and doing a performance similar to one we did shortly after we debuted.

“The idea behind the performance was for us to say, Let’s do this for them again. We can pull that kind of performance off at the Grammys. We’re BTS! and had just a single day of rehearsals.”

The band however felt like they had let down their fans as they were not able to put on their usual high-octane performance that fans have come to expect.