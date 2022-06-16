BTS on the brink of mental exhaustion just before Grammy Awards

Korean boy band BTS may have won the hearts of millions of fans across the world with their Grammy performance but one of the band’s stars revealed that they were actually “on the brink of mental exhaustion” at the time.
J Hope said that in April, he and band-mate Jungkook had come down with Covid-19 just before the Las Vegas awards show and had only one day to rehearse for their song Butter.
“After testing positive for Covid-19 it was only going to be possible to have exactly one day before the performance,” said J Hope in an interview with Weverse magazine.
“I think making it to the Grammy Awards stage, under those circumstances, is what put me in the mindset I had for the performance.
“The other members were on the brink of mental exhaustion at that point, to be honest.
He also said that his other band-mate Jin had injured his hand.
“I kept telling myself I have to do this no matter what, went over on the plane, rehearsed on location, and somehow got it all together.
“It was a lot of pressure, psychologically speaking, as we were now at the Grammys and doing a performance similar to one we did shortly after we debuted.
“The idea behind the performance was for us to say, Let’s do this for them again. We can pull that kind of performance off at the Grammys. We’re BTS! and had just a single day of rehearsals.”
The band however felt like they had let down their fans as they were not able to put on their usual high-octane performance that fans have come to expect.
“I wanted to put on a good show so badly that I couldn’t tolerate even the slightest let-down,” he concluded.
Because the band members tested positive for Covid so near the performance they were worried that their performance might be cancelled altogether.
Producer Ken Winston previously said: “There were times when we were worried they weren’t gonna be able to be here.
“J-Hope had Covid and was quarantined. And he wasn’t allowed to fly until Saturday, the day before the show, Jungkook was in Vegas with Covid, but then unless he got two negative tests, he wasn’t allowed to come. It was very tense.
‘We were very nervous.”