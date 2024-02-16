;
Budget Battles: Congress points fingers as deficit skyrockets

ByGemma Iso

February 16, 2024
Congressional tensions reached a boiling point as members clashed over the nation’s soaring budget deficit, with fingers pointing in every direction for who’s to blame.

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington minced no words, attributing the financial quagmire to what he described as “failed economic policies” and “unbridled spending” by Democratic colleagues.

The bipartisan fracas unfolded during a recent hearing discussing the Congressional Budget Office’s grim outlook, projecting a staggering deficit of $1.6 trillion for the current year, ballooning to $2.6 trillion by 2034.

However, amid the finger-pointing, a glimmer of optimism emerged from the report, highlighting a reduction in short-term deficit spending thanks to the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA).

Spearheaded by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, this legislation slashed discretionary spending limits for fiscal year 2024, aiming to save over $1.6 trillion over the coming decade.

 Budget battles, finger-pointing

Democratic voices, however, offered a contrasting perspective, lauding President Biden’s economic stewardship. Citing low unemployment rates and diminishing inflation, Rep. Brendan Boyle heralded the current economy as “remarkable” and urged restraint against draconian cuts to essential entitlement programs like Medicare and Social Security.

In response, Republicans doubled down on their call for fiscal austerity, advocating for further spending cuts, particularly in mandatory programs that are set to consume a lion’s share of the budget by 2034.

But for Democrats, protecting these entitlements remains paramount, reflecting the ideological chasm on Capitol Hill.

Meanwhile, concerns over the accuracy of budget projections cast a shadow over the proceedings. Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) questioned the reliability of the Congressional Budget Office’s forecasts, citing past inaccuracies.

Despite the uncertainty, there was bipartisan acknowledgment that the current fiscal trajectory is unsustainable, underscoring the urgent need for decisive action.

As the battle rages on, one thing is clear: Congress faces an uphill battle in bridging the partisan chasm and charting a course toward fiscal responsibility.

Putin favors Biden over Trump since he is more predictable

