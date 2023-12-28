Evergreen

Warren Buffett’s unusual first marriage: A trio of Christmas card senders and living with another woman

December 28, 2023
When Susan Buffet moved to San Francisco to pursue a singing career, her marriage with Warren Buffet took on a new dimension. Their friendship flourished via long phone talks despite being physically far apart, demonstrating an unusual but incredibly understanding bond.

The biography by Alice Schroeder’s “The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life,” is an engrossing investigation of Buffett’s life, exploring his financial acumen as well as the emotional aspects that shaped his marriage.

Warren Buffet – the emotional type

Before her departure, Susan Buffett made contact with a woman she knew from a bar where she had a performance. A waitress named Astrid Menks was one of them.

Susan asked Astrid to look after her husband, Warren, while she was away. Astrid moved in and, along with Susan and Warren, formed an unlikely trio. Together, they signed Christmas greetings as “Warren, Susie, and Astrid,” a testament to their special and encouraging friendship.

A quote from Warren Buffett’s book reads, “Susie put me together, and Astrid keeps me together.” It captures the value of his connections with important women in his life.

Susan’s deep comprehension of Buffett’s desire for affection and aversion to criticism was essential to the dynamics of their relationship.

Even though Buffett had a colossal career and an unwavering personality in the economic world, he was an emotionally dependent spouse and occasionally missed work as a father.

Parents connection

He was profoundly impacted by his complex connection with his parents, especially his mother, who was a strict but seemingly flawless homemaker.

These early events greatly influenced Buffett’s emotional tendencies, which had a lasting effect on his relationships in the future.

The focus of the book is Buffett’s handling of Susan’s illness, which emphasizes his intense love and anxiety about leaving.

Navigating Danger: Which places should I avoid in London?

