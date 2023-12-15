Gisele Bunchen shares her pain as Tom Brady gets together with Irina Shayk

Gisele Bunchen and Tom Brady are in very different places one year after their divorce. As Tom Brady, 46 gets hot and heavy with Irina Shayk. Bunchen, 43 is reflecting on her life and her struggles post-divorce.

The supermodel recently posted on Instagram about the importance of being kind.

Amidst a picture of her in a one-piece swimsuit sitting on a beach, she wrote, “Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about. We don’t see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs.”

“As we go about our daily routine, we may miss seeing someone needing a simple kind word or gesture. I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and that this is what we most need in the world today.”

Bunchen on life lessons

In the meantime, Brady was seen with Irina Shayk at Art Basel in Miami. On December 8 he was seen with her again but she was hiding her face behind a black hoodie in the passenger seat.

Fans of Bunchen on the other hand, had nothing but praise for her asking her to heal and move on with her life.

“Could not agree more,” wrote a fan.

“More love, less judgement,” said another.

“Thank you for your kindness, Gisele,” said a third.

“Simply wonderful. She has already shown herself to be happy and calm in the simplest of times and places. Lesson of life. It’s to know how to live life,” another comment.

Brady and Bunchen got married in 2009 and have two kids, Benjamin, 14 and Vivian, 11. Brady also has a son from an earlier relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

The Russian Model

It looks like Shayk is not the only one catching Brady’s eye. He was also photographed in a car with a Russian model on the weekend. Later in the night he wa seen hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio and a string of models in the VIP section of billionaire entrepreneur Wayne Boich’s party.

At the end of the party he was seen leaving with a woman in the group who was wearing a short pink dress.

Read More News





Cover Photo: Wikipedia