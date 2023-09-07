California now declares August as transgender history month, LGBTQ civil war continues? 

It’s a well known fact that every June is the month of Pride. However, California lawmakers have decided that August will be the designated month for Trans pride. Furthermore, to many, it seems that Pride should already be inclusive of transgenders as they are most definitely part of the LGBTQ.

However, with the rise of the LGB community wanting out of the TQ+ groups, this seems to be the next logical step of the movement. In addition to this, will we start seeing these two months receiving celebration from all of the community, or will this deepen the divide between them?

According to Breitbart, the California State Assembly is passing a resolution designating August as “Transgender History Month” starting in 2024. This historic move makes California the first U.S. state to officially recognize a month dedicated to celebrating the history and contributions of transgender individuals.

Furthermore, assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco), the bill’s author, expresses pride in introducing this legislation. He emphasizes the importance of sharing the truth about transgender lives and honoring the achievements of transgender Californians.

X users are vehemently against having transgender history month

Desperate for attention and extra attention. — russ h. 🇺🇸 (@RussellHeathcoe) September 6, 2023

It appears that the news isn’t catching up to the typical conservative commentators on X. However, those who did catch on are sharing their thoughts on the matter. Users state that this is merely a ploy of desperation and for attention. Following that, conservatives are finding this odd and peculiar.

Grooming is a good word for it, but let's call it what it what it really is: pedophilia — Fed Up Patriot (@neilswartz2005) September 7, 2023

Others who appear to be transphobic are calling this another outlet for child exploiters to get close to children. In addition to this, shouldn’t the Pride month be enough representation for the entire group? Other groups that have suffered atrocities received less recognition than the LGBTQ community.

Jail time would be good as well. — Michael Black (@MichaelBlack_78) September 6, 2023

Gays against groomers, one of the bigger movements in separating the LGB away from the TQ+ group are against transitioning children. There are those in the community who feel that transitioning a child should be dealt with capital punishment. There are a number of issues that are not solved within the community, and dividing it further will not help it in any way.

