Cameron Diaz returns to acting after 8 year retirement

It’s pretty common for actors to take a hiatus from acting or announce their retirement and then make a comeback a few years or months later.

Similarly, Cameron Diaz seems to have prematurely said goodbye at a time when she would still have had many onscreen opportunities but is now returning to the screen after eight years.

Diaz will be making a comeback in the Netflix film Back in Action where she is co-starring with Jamie Fox.

The actress was last seen in 2014’s Annie also with Fox. She had earlier said she wanted to retire as she had “grown tired of traveling for filming”.

Earlier this year, Diaz also appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. In an interview with The Tonight Show, Diaz spoke about why she decided to take on the new role.

“I was like, so hey, guys, what’s the title of this? And they were like Back in Action. I was like, oh! I can really feel very connected to this character already… It’s a little bit of muscle memory, you know what I mean? I did that for so long; it’s kind of like the process-I just fell back into it. But it feels a little bit different,” says Diaz.

She also credits Jamie Foxx for playing a big part in her return. The duo first appeared together in 1999’s Any Given Sunday.

“The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented. And just being able to work with him, it’ll be so much fun.”

Fox also spoke about how he convinced the actress to come out of retirement for the film.

“We just begged and pleaded on my knees, like ‘Just give the people one more again’. We love her, we’ve been waiting on her and this is just gonna be fantastic,” said Fox in a in interview with E! News Daily.

During her hiatus from acting, Diaz married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden in 2015 and had a daughter, Raddix in 2019.

