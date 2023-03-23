Cameron Diaz quits acting again

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz, who is famous for films such as Charlie’s Angels and The Mask is said to be retiring from acting after she completes filming her upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action with Jamie Foxx.

The 50-year-old actress wants to focus on being a mother to her daughter Raddix, 3. Diaz found the long hours of filming too difficult to balance with family life.

Diaz to focus on motherhood

According to a source, “these back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix. Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world.”

While Diaz’s husband, Benji Madden, is supportive of her acting career, her time on set has apparently “been a lot on him.”

“Although she has gotten to see her family while shooting the film, it is just not the same,” the insider claimed.

- Advertisement -

In 2015, Diaz, 50, and Madden, 44, got married and welcomed Raddix in 2019.

A year prior to welcoming their child, Diaz confirmed that she had retired from acting.

But the “Charlie’s Angels” actress surprised fans when she made her acting return to star alongside Foxx, 55, in Netflix’s upcoming action-comedy flick, which is reportedly set to release sometime in 2024.

A source close to the actress confirmed that her decision to retire had nothing to do with Foxx, despite reports of drama on set, including Foxx allegedly having a tantrum and firing several people.

Nothing left to prove to anyone

Diaz has already made a name for herself in Hollywood, and according to the source, “has nothing left to prove to anyone.” Diaz and Foxx have known each other for years and have worked together in the past. In 1999, they both starred in “Any Given Sunday,” and in 2014, they joined forces for the remake of “Annie.”

- Advertisement -

Filming for “Back in Action” reportedly took place in the UK from December 2, 2022, to March 9, and further filming will continue in Georgia between March 27 and April 14, according to Screen Daily.

Read More News

NOTE: Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts