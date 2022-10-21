Camila Cabello left dating app after 24 hours

- Advertisement -

Havana singer Camila Cabello recently shared her experience on an online dating app during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. She says she spent only 24 hours on the app before leaving as she finds that it is not suitable for her.

“I was on a dating app for like 24 hours then I left. Because the first guy that DM’ed me was like (an) aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, ‘I feel weird because somebody could be using me.’ Does that make sense?” Cabello went on to note that she would prefer to meet someone in person than over the Internet.

She goes on to share the reason why she left the online dating app after one try, saying that she wanted a “different way of finding a connection”.

“When you are just trying to make friends, you are gonna meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing,” remarked the Señorita singer.

Back in August, the singer was seen together with the founder of the Lox Club dating app Austin Kevitch.

A source spilled to the outlet, “They were very sweet together and looked happy.”

Prior to seeing Austin, the singer was linked with Shawn Mendes for over two years and later they broke up in November 2021.

Born on March 3, 1997, Camila Cabello, also known as Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao is a Cuban-born American singer and songwriter. She started out in the girl group Fifth Harmony. The group then become one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

The singer was in Fifth Harmony when she started to establish herself as a solo artist with the release of the collaborations, I Know What You Did Last Summer with Shawn Mendes and Bad Things with Machine Gun Kelly, with the latter reaching number four on the US Billboard Hot 100. Cabello left Fifth Harmony in late 2016.

