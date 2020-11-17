Can Umno afford more u-turns and get away with it?

- Advertisement -

With so many backtracking and political u-turns, has Umno, the political behemoth lost its way? Are Malaysian getting tired of all its flip-flops or is Umno unwittingly pushing its supporters the other way?

The u-turns started with the party’s support for ex-PM Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. But after the latter resigned as PM, the Umno decided to support Muhyiddin Yassin instead.

In September, the party’s leadership wrote a letter to the King of Malaysia pledging support for Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar used this as an opportunity to bid for the post of PM saying Muhyiddin’s government had fallen.

- Advertisement -

But months later, Muhyiddin is still the PM and his government is thriving.

This was Umno’s biggest u-turn yet. It got away with it. The Keadilan could not hold Umno responsible for the collapse of Anwar’s bid for PM.

The supporters of Umno hailed the move not to support Keadilan because it would have meant they had to accept the DAP as a coalition partner.

Earlier, the party’s grass root campaigned for Umno to vote against the Budget 2021. But there are signs the MPs will not listen to the grass root and will support PM Muhyiddin Yassin in Parliament.

BUDGET WOES?

- Advertisement -

The grass root u-turn on support for Anwar did not impact the party either. Tthe silence of the grass root on the upcoming vote on the budget in Parliament may indicate that everything is back to normal for the PN.

It appears PM Muhyiddin may not have much to worry about the vote on the budget.

However, some Umno MPs are criticising the budget.

An Umno MP, Tajuddin Abdul Rahman wants the government to justify the RM85.5 million spending on Jasa.

- Advertisement -

He says he is not in disagreement over the allocation but wants to know what the government plans to do with the money.

Nevertheless, Barisan Nasional has said it has only consented to conditional support of the budget. The budget will be voted on November 23.

Najib Razak said Barisan’s 42 MPs would only support Budget 2021 if two of its demands were met.

The demands are a blanket moratorium on loan repayments till June 30, 2021, and allowing Malaysians a one-off withdrawal of RM10,000 from their Employee Provident Fund (EPF) account 1. (Some Umno supporters are claiming the government gave in after it allowed members to withdraw 10% from their Account 1).

But these are not seen as challenging for the Bersatu and Muhyiddin as Umno’s attempt to back Anwar.

It is rather seen as a faint attempt by the Umno to gain an edge against Muhyiddin.

It remains to be seen whether Umno will keep to its word in getting what it wants with the budget.

Or will it u-turn again like it did when it negotiated for the DPM post? If Umno were to go against Muhyiddin on the budget, will it get away this time?

Because of the failure to pass the budget, Muhyiddin’s government may go down for real. Can Umno take the responsibility for that?