Canadian universities open lounges for Black students, Twitter users call it SEGREGATION  

In hopes of something positive is turning into something less so with canadian universities opening lounges that are catering for Black students specifically. A number of conservatives on Twitter are stating that this is the return of segregation. Back in 1950s America, the southern states enforced the separation of races mingling with each other.

According to the CBC, Canadian universities are introducing areas specifically designated for students who come from marginalised backgrounds. Officials are recognizing that these spaces are necessary and overdue in response to decades of racism on campuses.

Furthermore, associate Professor Cheryl Thompson explains that the need for such spaces became more evident after the death of George Floyd, which led to worldwide protests. Eboni Morgan, a spokesperson for the lounge, reveals that the decision to create the space is from a recommendation back in a 2020 report on Anti-Black Racism Campus Climate Review.

The report finds that Black members of the university community continue to face systemic racism from both institutions and their peers. Moreover, the lounge can fit up to 25 students at a time.

Twitter users react to the Black-only lounges

Here’s the article. Doesn’t black-designated areas designed to encourage people to talk about experiences they’re “going through” create more not less of a divide? Why not instead do things to encourage people to hang out more together vs “them vs us”?https://t.co/90DHvoBLBf — Ron NoFilterGooGoo🔥🩳🔥😳👨🏻‍🍼🧨🧨 (@RonMadison11) April 5, 2023

- Advertisement -

Twitter users are saying that this will hinder the process of Black people talking about their struggles with other people. Following that, this will create further division among White and Black people. Initiatives that encourage all ethnicities and cultures to mingle with each other should be the norm.

Whites don't get a lounge. Blacks can go wherever the F they want. A mixed lounge where evil whites might be present, or a safe zone private black one….This is black privelege. — Chooky88 (@CaptainKrypt0) April 5, 2023

There are several racist comments directed towards Black people regarding these lounges. One user states that White people will no longer experience the petty feud that Black people generally tend to have with each other. Another user claims that this is Black privilege.

And that makes it better how? This ain’t the 1950s anymore — Anthony Woertz (@woertz_anthony) April 5, 2023

- Advertisement -

Some are stating that students of any race can still enter the lounge. However, the disagreements are still rife as one user states that this isn’t the 1950s anymore. The rulings are not clear if others are even allowed in an area that is meant for a certain group of people. Regardless, this move is not a popular one among those that are on the internet.

Read More News

- Advertisement -







Related Posts

No related posts.