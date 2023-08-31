Nick Carter faces new lawsuit alleging assault

Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys, is facing a new lawsuit that alleges he assaulted a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions, including incidents on a yacht. The lawsuit, filed in Nevada’s Clark County District Court, claims that Carter sex…y assaulted the girl, referred to as “A.R.,” in 2003 when he was 22 and 23 years old.

The alleged assaults took place on a yacht, a bus, and a boat. The lawsuit also accuses Carter of providing alcohol and drugs to the minor and infecting her with human papillomavirus (HPV). It was reported that Carter told the victim to keep the incident a secret.

Carter not charged with crime

Despite the teenager reporting the assaults to her mother and local authorities in Pennsylvania, Carter was never charged with a crime. The lawsuit includes charges of battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress against Carter. This person is the third person who have accused the Backstreet Boys singer of assault.

Carter’s lawyers responded to the allegations by stating that he is pleased with the lawsuit’s filing, as it would bring all known co-conspirators to justice. They pointed out that A.R.’s allegations had been previously investigated and found to be without merit by law enforcement.

Past allegations

This isn’t the first time Nick Carter has faced such accusations. Another lawsuit from December asserted that he assaulted Shannon “Shay” Ruth when she was 17 years old. Ruth claimed that Carter gave her drinks, assaulted her, and threatened her in order to keep her silent. Similar to this, singer Melissa Schuman accused Carter of rape in 2003, but by the time charges might have been brought, the statute of limitations had already run its course.

Carter has consistently denied these allegations, and his lawyers have countered by accusing the accusers of exploiting the #MeToo movement.

