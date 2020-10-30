Cartoonist questions whether Mahathir has ever condemned China for bullying Muslims

Dr Mahathir Mohamad is facing a series of attacks for his post on Chedet.cc in which he might have inadvertently wrote an offensive line calling for violence.

However, while Mahathir may have wrongly crafted the phrase due to his age, no one seems to show any pity towards him.

Twitter flagged his post for “glorifying violence” then removed it. The flagging of his tweet caused a lot of buzz against him across Twitter.

Though his political opponents are mostly silent, ex-PM Najib Razak defended Mahathir but says the elderly politician should not have any social media ‘toys’.

Najib says everyone should read the latter’s statement in full, arguing the old fox was taken out of context perhaps.

It might be the case since before the controversial phrase in which Mahathir says Muslims have a “right to punish” the French for its past “massacres,” he wrote about French massacres in history.

Nevertheless, famous cartoonist or political graphic designer and street artist did not stay silent in Mahathir’s lowest moment on Twitter.

Ingat lagi tak bila Tun Mahathir lantang bersuara mengutuk sekeras-kerasnya tindakan kejam Kerajaan China terhadap etnik Muslim Uyhgur di China tahun lepas? Aku pun tak ingat. pic.twitter.com/9QLWywVV7y — Fahmi Reza (@kuasasiswa) October 30, 2020

He questioned whether any one has ever seen any Tweet from Mahathir attacking or criticising Beijing for mishandling the Uyghurs Muslim minority in China.

He asks in Malay, “Remember when Tun Mahathir spoke out loudly condemning the Chinese Government’s brutal actions against the Uyhgur Muslims in China last year? I do not remember.”

He definitely matched Mahathir with his sarcasm, tempting us to say he learned from the best!

In his controversial Tweet, Mahathir commented on the violence that continues to rear its ugly head in France, He also says Muslims have not taken vengeance in this way.

He posted the Tweet on Thursday (Oct 29), just a few hours after a knife attack outside Nice, France.

“Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past.

“But by and large, the Muslims have not applied the ‘eye for an eye’ law. Muslims don’t. The French shouldn’t. Instead the French should teach their people to respect other people’s feelings, ” he wrote in his blog, chedet..

It is possible that most people are taking his statement out of context, however.