Celebrities will now have to PAY for Twitter’s blue verification symbol

It is said that Twitter now will enforce payment for all of the accounts that are under the blue verification. Many are obviously in shock with this news as previously it is gifted to the user after their claim to fame. Now, it is no longer the case.

Twitter reveals that it will be phasing out the legacy verification program and removing the blue checkmark for users who did not sign up for the Twitter Blue subscription service. The move is part of Twitter’s effort to shift towards a model where these marks are only available for paid subscribers and members of approved organisations.

According to reports, the company made the announcement via Twitter, stating that the process of winding down the legacy verified program will begin on April 1st. Twitter also states that from March 20th, it will no longer allow accounts to enrol in the text message/SMS method of two-factor authentication (2FA).

The only exception for this rule is unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers. The change to 2FA is part of the company’s efforts to encourage users to switch to more secure authentication methods.

What are people saying about celebrities having to now pay for these blue checkmarks?

Elon is so unbelievably greedy that it’s believable — steven ❀ // die for you remix era 🙂 (@arianaunext) March 23, 2023

Popbase, a popular celebrity gossip page informs their audience of this Twitter news. Many are stating negative remarks regarding the social media platform’s new owner, Elon Musk. One user cites that Elon’s extreme greed is actually believable.

You will always be a blue check badie to me — julz (@helloitsjulz) March 24, 2023

Popular influencers with the blue checkmark are saying their goodbyes. One of them even posted a meme saying “it’s over.” However, these influencers are still major accounts with tens of thousands of followers. This Twitter user’s supporters even rushed to the scene informing him that he will always be a blue check mark “baddie.”

imagine bragging about PAYING you're so LOST — Peachy (@The_Peach03) March 23, 2023

Users who are currently paying for these marks are happy to hear this. One user notes that since he is paying for this service, celebrities should also pay the same amount. However, another user claims that he is bragging that he pays Twitter every month. The other user then adds that he is “lost” for making such statements.

Thanks for speaking out about this. It’s very concerning — baby (@babyroland42) March 24, 2023

Another user comments that the main purpose of these blue ticks are to avoid users confusing real celebrities and their fake accounts. Once this official verification tool is gone, it will most definitely be difficult for fans to differentiate between the two. Others are showing their concern towards this as well.

