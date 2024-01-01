Celebrity Entertainment USA

10 celebrity breakups that we cannot forget

Lydia Koh

January 1, 2024
cancer scare, Celebrity

Here are a list of celebrity breakups this year

Photo: Wikipedia/Meadow Walker

Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan

It’s tough when relationships change. Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan shared their amicable decision to separate after three years of marriage. Their joint statement emphasized mutual love, respect, and a plea for privacy during this transition.

Photo: Wikipedia/Neymar

Bruna Biancardi and Neymar

It seems Bruna Biancardi and Neymar have parted ways shortly after their daughter Mavie’s birth. Biancardi shared the news via Instagram, clarifying that while they co-parent, they are no longer in a romantic relationship. She emphasized their focus on their daughter and wished for privacy moving forward, hoping to avoid further speculation.

Photo: Instagram/Lukas Gage

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton

It’s unfortunate that Chris Appleton, Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist, has filed for divorce from his spouse, The White Lotus actor Gage, citing irreconcilable differences after just over six months of marriage. Court documents obtained by ET note their separation date as Nov. 10.

Photo: Wikipedia/Marren Morris

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

It’s unfortunate that the country singers have decided to end their five-year relationship. Morris, 33, filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” on Oct. 2, with the separation date matching the filing. Documents obtained by ET mention a prenuptial agreement between the pair.

Photo: Wikipedia/Hugh Bonneville

Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams

It’s sad to hear that the Downton Abbey star and his wife of 25 years have decided to part ways, confirmed by a spokesperson for the actor on Oct. 1. Speculation arose when Bonneville attended co-star Michelle Dockery’s wedding solo, without Williams and his wedding ring.

Photo:Wikipedia/Tamar Braxton

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy “JR” Robinson

It’s been confirmed that the singer and her fiancé, JR Robinson, have split. JR shared on Instagram that he ended the relationship to focus on personal growth, dispelling rumors of infidelity or involvement in a burglary at Braxton’s mother’s home. He clarified his intentions behind their relationship and TV show involvement, choosing to keep further details private.

Photo: Wikipedia/Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

It’s unfortunate that Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have ended their three-year marriage. Turner-Smith filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences,” seeking joint custody of their daughter and requesting no spousal support while asking for attorney fees to be covered by Jackson. The separation date in the court documents is listed as Sept. 13.

Photo: Instagram/Mia Thornton

Gordon Thornton and Mia Thornton

Mia from “The Real Housewives of Potomac” shared news of her separation from husband Gordon after 11 years of marriage. She emphasized family as her priority, expressing commitment to their well-being during this challenging time. Requesting privacy, she aims to navigate the situation for their best interests.

Photo: Wikipedia/Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy

It’s been reported that Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are ending their marriage. Jeezy, formerly known as Jay Wayne Jenkins, initiated the separation, filing paperwork in Fulton County Superior Court, citing a prenuptial agreement. He’s pursuing joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, born in January 2022, following their intimate ceremony in March 2021.

Photo: Instagram/Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have decided to call it quits. In a statement to People on September 15, 2023, the couple, who married in 1996, announced their separation.

