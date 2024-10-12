ChatGPT says where most of its subscribers live, OpenAI’s second Asia office will be in Singapore

Singaporeans are among the highest per-capita users of ChatGPT, OpenAI said in a statement announcing it will be opening its second Asia office in Singapore before the end of this year. However, exact figures for paying subscribers in Singapore are not publicly available, said ChatGPT when asked online by this correspondent.

It could only say: Singapore has seen a surge in ChatGPT usage, and the number of weekly active users has doubled since the start of 2024.

Still, it struck a hopeful note: Given the high adoption rate and the planned opening of an OpenAI office in Singapore by the end of 2024, the number of paying subscribers is likely to grow substantially and rapidly, particularly as the country is becoming a regional hub for AI technology.

Why Singapore?

OpenAI will be opening an office in Singapore for the same reason it opened its first Asia office in Japan.

It opened an office in Tokyo with a bespoke GPT-4 model catering to Japanese-language customers, says Bloomberg.

Likewise, in Singapore, OpenAI aims to drive the development of AI solutions tailored for Southeast Asia, says ChatGPT.

OpenAI chose Singapore because of its geographical location, strong business infrastructure and thriving AI ecosystem including government initiatives like AI Singapore with which OpenAI will collaborate, says ChatGPT.

However, given its small size and population, Singapore is not among the countries noted for their large number of ChatGPT subscribers.

Countries with large numbers of ChatGPT subscribers

According to ChatGPT, the United States and India lead the list, with both having a substantial number of users who subscribe to the ChatGPT Plus plan. India, in particular, stands out with its large share of IT professionals using ChatGPT at work. Other countries with notable numbers of paying subscribers include the United Kingdom, Brazil and Indonesia.

Other countries with significant numbers of ChatGPT subscribers include:

1. Canada – Canada has a high rate of tech adoption and a growing number of users who pay for premium services like ChatGPT Plus

2. Germany – A large European market, where ChatGPT is widely used for both professional and personal purposes

3. Australia – Australia’s strong AI ecosystem and the rising adoption of generative AI tools contribute to a growing number of paying subscribers

4. South Korea– Known for its tech-savvy population, South Korea has a substantial number of ChatGPT users, including paying subscribers

5. France – France is another European country where ChatGPT adoption, including paid plans, is growing, driven by its business and academic sectors.

As of 2024, ChatGPT has around 3.9 million paying subscribers through its ChatGPT Plus service, which offers additional features such as access to GPT-4 and other premium tools. The platform has over 180 million total active users monthly, says ChatGPT. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is projected to generate approximately $1 billion in revenue by the end of 2024, driven by subscriptions and API services.

OpenAI is receiving assistance from the Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Singapore government to establish its office in Singapore. This support includes helping OpenAI collaborate with local tech companies and institutions to drive AI research and development.

However, ChatGPT says there is no publicly available information on whether the EDB or the Singapore government is providing direct financial assistance to OpenAI for setting up an office in Singapore. The EDB, it adds, typically offers various forms of support to attract multinational companies to Singapore, including tax incentives, grants for research and development, and assistance with navigating regulatory environments.