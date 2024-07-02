Cheating in America: What each state considers crossing the line

Cheating—a topic as old as relationships themselves—continues to spark debates across the United States. Some view cheating in America through the lens of physical betrayal, while others consider emotional indiscretions equally damning.

A recent survey by Forbes Health and OnePoll reveals diverse perspectives on what constitutes cheating across different states.

Daydreams of deceit

In California and Rhode Island, 66% of respondents believe that intentionally daydreaming about someone else romantically is the ultimate betrayal. Close behind, 64% of people in Florida and New York, along with 62% in Georgia, share this sentiment. For them, even a fleeting, intentional fantasy about another person can breach the boundaries of trust.

Interestingly, in Arizona, 66% of residents think that even accidentally dreaming about someone else romantically is a significant offence. New York and Washington also show concern, with 55% and 48% respectively agreeing that unintentional romantic daydreams can be problematic.

The physical boundaries

When it comes to physical intimacy, states like New Hampshire and Tennessee are unequivocal—61% of their residents consider a single instance of sexual intimacy outside the relationship as the height of betrayal. Nebraska isn’t far behind, with 59% in agreement.

The digital dilemma

In the digital age, online dating profiles can be a thorny issue. For residents of Tennessee (61%), Montana and New Jersey (54%), and Indiana (51%), having an active online dating profile while in a committed relationship is a serious offence.

Flirting and kissing

Flirting with someone outside the relationship is seen as cheating by 59% of Michigan residents. This view is shared by 58% in Tennessee and 57% in both Louisiana and Montana. Meanwhile, kissing someone else is considered a significant betrayal in New Hampshire (57%) and Nebraska (55%), followed closely by Montana, Tennessee, and West Virginia, all at 54%.

Cheating in America

As Dr. Litam, a relationship expert, points out, understanding what constitutes cheating in a relationship is crucial. “All relationships, including the ones we share with our romantic partners, take work,” she says. “People who embrace this and come together proactively to address emerging issues are more likely to succeed long term.”

The survey highlights the varied perspectives on dating across the U.S., from what counts as cheating to the right time to say, “I love you”, and what qualities are most valued in a partner. Despite these differences, one thing remains clear: communication is paramount. When it comes to love, it truly is the king of hearts.

So, whether you’re in California, Rhode Island, Arizona, or New Hampshire, understanding and respecting your partner’s boundaries is key to a healthy, lasting relationship.

