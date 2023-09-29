Cher accused of hiring men to kidnap her son

Superstar singer star actually planned the kidnapping of her own son, Elijah Blue Allman from his wife. The couple had been estranged at the time. Her daughter-in-law Marieangela King said that her mother-in-law hired four men to remove Allman from the couple’s New York hotel room on their anniversary.

Marieangela said that at the time they had been staying at the hotel for 12 days and were trying to reconcile their relationship when the men were sent to kidnap her husband on November 30.

“I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner’s mother. Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone,” said King in court documents.

King says that Cher also asked her to leave the family home where the couple had been living. She said that at the time she did so on the assumption that her support payments would be made on time. She also said that she was not allowed to retrieve her belonging from their marital home and neither was she given the opportunity to make an inventory of their assets.

In the court declaration she also made the following plea; “I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.”The court declaration was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Allman has had addiction issues and was taking drugs from the time he was a pre-teen. He has been in an out of rehab and Cher addressed her family struggle with drug abuse, starting from her own father’s use of heroin to Allman’s father, Greg’s use of drugs.

