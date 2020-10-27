Cher Rewrites ‘Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe’ as Biden Campaign Song

American pop star Cher has re-written a 1940s classic tune “Happiness is a Thing Called Joe,” to make it the Joe Biden presidential campaign song.

The song debuted on Sunday night during a “I Will Vote” online campaign fundraiser, says Breitbart.

On Monday, Cher debuted “Happiness is Just a Thing Called Joe,” adding the word “just” to the original title.

The original “Happiness is a Thing Called Joe,” is from the 1943 film musical, A Cabin the the Sky.

“He’s got a smile that makes the lilacs want to grow,” Cher croons. Then came the political themes: “Right now our country’s gloomy, fear is in the air. Joe will keep us safe, that’s all we need to know.”

“But when Joe smiles at us, compassion fills the air,” Cher sings, concluding by saying “President Joe” several times.

“Vote, because, if you don’t vote, we’ll have nothing. If he gets another four years in office, we will have nothing.

“We will have Putin’s idea of what heaven is. We will have Erdogan’s idea of what heaven is,” said Cher.

“We will have all of these people, all these autocrats who will have his ear, who will be paying him money, and we will have no power.”

Cher has is also campaigning for Joe Biden telling a small crowd in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday that if President Donald Trump is reelected, America “will have nothing” other than “what Putin’s idea of heaven is.”