Conservatives stating Chicago mayor, Brandon Johnson supporting mob youth to destroy city 

The anti-woke individuals are claiming that the Chicago mayor is supporting the youths that are supposedly destroying the city. It appears that the mayor, Brandon Johnson has been doubling down demonizing youth for having violent behavior.

DailyWire states, throughout the summer, there have been recurring incidents of large gatherings of teenagers in Chicago, organizing coordinated events known as teen takeovers. Furthermore, they frequently escalate into violence. However, Chicago’s recently elected leftist Mayor, Brandon Johnson, is expressing concern about the use of the term “mob” to describe these groups.

Despite the city facing a series of issues stemming from these gatherings, Johnson basts about his distinct approach to engaging with the youth. In response to a recent “teen takeover” that results in 40 arrests for fighting and looting a convenience store, Johnson held a news conference. Following that, he commends the police for their “sensitivity and patience” in handling the situation.

Chicago mayor supporting mob youth to destroy city, according to conservatives

When the Mayor supports criminals, that is organized crime, so he's a criminal as well. — Electronzap (@electronzap) August 4, 2023

Following that, Twitter users are stating that when a mayor is supporting criminals, it’s organized crime. There are unfortunate accusations against the mayor with some claiming that he is a criminal himself. However, these are allegations that should not be taken seriously.

In addition to this, users are sharing their thoughts on the woke leftist agenda. They claim that the left, particularly the Democrats, are more emotional rather than rational. Conservatives state that this is why most Democrat liberal states are full of crime.

Turns? It is already — Chow Chow (@ChowChow2024) August 4, 2023

Some fear that Chicago is going to turn violent with these youths demonstrating and making scenes. However, some state that the city is already violent without proper guidance from the authorities and leadership. Regardless, if it gets worse, conservatives state that it is up to the residents of said city to vote according to what they desire.

