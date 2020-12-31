Home International COVID-19 China confirms first case of variant

China confirms first case of UK coronavirus variant

China suspended direct flights to and from Britain indefinitely on December 24 because of the new strain

Pedestrians walk past a poster depicting the coronavirus as a bomb to warn against the covid-19 novel coronavirus at the city hall in Seoul on December 8, 2020. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)

has confirmed its first case of a new coronavirus variant that was recently detected in , officials said.

The , which experts say potentially spreads faster than the original variant, has prompted restrictions on the UK by more than 50 countries — including China, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year.

The first patient in China with the new variant is a 23-year-old woman from Shanghai who arrived from Britain on December 14, the Chinese Centre for Disease Control said in a note published Wednesday.

She was hospitalised on arrival as she showed mild symptoms. Health experts conducted a genetic sequencing of her test samples on December 24 “due to history from the UK and abnormalities in nucleic acid test results”,” the China said.

The patient was found to have a strain different to those found in Shanghai or Wuhan earlier, and further confirmed was the variant known as B.1.1.7 that has been spreading in the UK since October.

Health authorities have carried out contact-tracing, the CDC statement added.

China suspended direct flights to and from Britain indefinitely on December 24 because of the new strain.

British Minister has said the new variant “may be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original version of the disease”.

But there is no evidence so far to suggest that with the new variant is more likely to lead to a severe case of or increase the risk of .

© Agence -Presse

