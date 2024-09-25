China launches intercontinental ballistic missile in Pacific: First known test in 44 years

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducted its first known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test in 44 years on Wednesday morning, launching a missile into the Pacific Ocean, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Defence.

China’s latest known ICBM is the DF-41, which entered service in 2017 and has an operational range of up to 15,000 km, making it capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, says the South China Morning Post (SCMP). ICBMs, designed to carry nuclear warheads, typically have a range greater than 5,500 km.

The PLA’s Rocket Force successfully launched the ICBM with a simulated warhead that “accurately landed in the predetermined sea area” in international waters, the defence ministry stated. “The test achieved the expected purpose, and China notified relevant countries in advance.”

China’s first ICBM high-seas test since 1980

This marks the first successful atmospheric ICBM test by China over the high seas since May 1980, when a DF-5 missile travelled over 9,000 km. The test comes amid increasing missile activity in the Asia-Pacific region, including recent short-range ballistic missile tests by North Korea and the US army’s deployment of mid-range missiles during joint exercises with the Philippines.

The ICBM launch, which occurred at 8:44 am Beijing time (0044 GMT), was described by the defence ministry as part of the PLA’s annual training plan and “not directed at any country or target.” China adheres to a “no first use” policy regarding its nuclear arsenal.

Military commentator Song Zhongping suggested that the tested missile could have been either a DF-31 or a DF-41. Nuclear expert Wu Riqiang from Tsinghua University noted that China’s announcement of the test represented a higher level of transparency compared to previous tests. He added that conducting ICBM tests in international waters is a “normal practice” for nuclear-armed states.

Chinese, US and Russian nuclear arsenals

The test comes at a time of heightened scrutiny over China’s nuclear capabilities. Last year, the Pentagon estimated that China has more than 500 operational nuclear warheads, with around 350 being ICBMs. This number is projected to exceed 1,000 by 2030, with a significant portion potentially held at higher readiness levels.

China’s growing nuclear arsenal and missile development have raised concerns, especially as the country continues to construct numerous secret silos for land-based ICBMs, reports Reuters. In comparison, the US and Russia currently deploy 1,770 and 1,710 operational warheads, respectively.