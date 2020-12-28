Home International COVID-19 ramps up controls to head off winter wave

China ramps up virus controls to head off winter wave

Beijing is taking few risks with coronavirus cases skyrocketing in many parts of the world

China ramps up virus controls to head off winter wave

AFP
InternationalCOVID-19
Temperature checks, queues for tests and inspections at airports — Chinese authorities have stepped up checks to snuff out the threat of a coronavirus resurgence.

China, where the first emerged around a year ago, largely contained its , and its economy has roared back to .

But Beijing is taking few risks with coronavirus cases skyrocketing in many parts of the world and the threat of a new variant experts believe could be more transmissible.

Strict checks have been imposed across neighbourhoods in the capital Beijing, where suspected virus cases have been detected.

Workers in full are spraying boats and arrival areas as part of a swift mobilisation to contain potential winter outbreaks.

Orderly queues snaked outside a site in the Shunyi district of Beijing, while officials checked health data stored on QR codes of visitors to Beijing .

China reported just 21 new cases on Monday, the majority imported.

The official national remains at 4,634 with nearly 87,000 infections reported by authorities.

© Agence -Presse

