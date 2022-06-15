Chinese Canadian actor Kris Wu’s trial begins

- Advertisement -

Chinese Canadian actor and singer Kris Wu’s trial has commenced in Beijing on June 5. Wu was arrested by the police in August 2021 for rape. The allegation was made by ninteeen-year-old influencer Du Meizhu.

On June 10, Beijing Court announced that the Beijing Chaoyang court will hear the case for the actor on charges of rape and “promiscuous behaviour”. The court proceedings will be conducted behind closed doors to protect the victim.

Wu, 31 was one of China’s most popular actors before his downfall. Initially he was charged with rape but later on additional charges of promiscuous and licentious activities also followed causing an uproar on the internet as netizens called for him to be punished and face the full wrath of the law.

Weibo searches with topics such as “Kris Wu’s trial begins” “Kris Wu sentencing to be announced” and “Timeline of Kris Wu’s court case” quickly gained momentum, hitting a total of six million searches, demonstrating intense public interest in the matter.

Du Meizhu who provided details of her ordeal online also posted a praying emoji in response to Kris Wu’s latest update.She received a lot of brickbats and back lash from netizens who trolled her with nasty comments such as;

“Sleeping with Kris Wu is your fortune”

“Both are not good people, still pretending to be on moral high ground”

“You aren’t a victim so why are you posting Weibo updates”

In July 2021, Du Meizhu had claimed that she was an ex-girlfriend of Kris Wu and she alleged that he had raped her and 30 other girls, some of whom were minors. Two other victims posted cryptic messages on social media as well while an LA teen claimed that she too was drugged and raped.

Wu whose full name is Wu Yi Fan is a former member of the South Korean-Chinese boy band Exo and its subgroup Exo-M under SM Entertainment. He left the group in 2014.