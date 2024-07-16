Chinese e-commerce sites cash in on Trump’s near-miss at Pennsylvania rally

Chinese e-commerce platforms have swiftly introduced a range of merchandise featuring images of Donald Trump with a bloodied face following an attempted assassination of the former president during a rally in Pennsylvania.

This incident generated widespread speculation on Chinese social media, with President Xi Jinping extending sympathies to Trump for the shooting incident in Butler. The episode, where a bullet grazed Trump’s ear, resulted in one fatality and two injuries before the assailant was neutralized.

President Joe Biden denounced the attack as despicable, emphasizing the need for societal harmony. As investigations by the FBI unfold, this unsettling event further complicates the upcoming November 2024 election cycle, already anticipated to be fiercely competitive.

Despite the contrasting opinions of Trump’s policies in China, the ex-president remains a magnetic figure for Chinese netizens, evident in the surge of online discussions post-incident.

Chinese e-commerce blitz

Notably, online retailers on platforms like Taobao swiftly capitalized on the event by offering Trump-themed apparel, prominently featuring an image of the president’s defiant fist-pumping gesture post-assault. This incident adds to the existing array of Trump memorabilia available in China, underscoring his enduring appeal.

The news of this event reverberated across Chinese social media, with state media coverage on Weibo amassing significant viewership and sparking predictions of a potential Trump resurgence in the forthcoming election. Insights from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in the U.S. suggest that China, currently perceiving minimal benefits in influencing the American election, is maintaining a watching brief on the contest between two parties viewed as equally critical of Beijing.

Yun Sun, a prominent strategist at the Brookings Institution and Stimson Center, highlighted contrasting perspectives on the candidates within Chinese strategic circles.

While Biden could stabilize bilateral relations, his competitive posture challenges China’s economic and diplomatic interests. In comparison, Trump’s disruptive tendencies could align with Beijing’s long-term goals, despite his current adversarial stance on high-tech industries and diplomatic affairs.

Source: China Selling T-Shirts After Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Related Stories:

Trump’s clenched fist after gunshots fires up Republicans: ‘He just won the election’

Trump safe, gunman and one person killed, FBI probing shooting as assassination attempt

Trump Sneakers: Stepping into fashion industry to pay for legal fees?

Sneakers to Bibles: Trump switches fundraising gear?