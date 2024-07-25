Chinese professionals leave high-paying jobs for manual labour

A quiet revolution is taking place in the bustling heart of China’s tech industry. Chinese professionals have abandoned their high-salary positions in favor of manual labor.

Leon Li, a Chinese professional at one of the country’s tech giants, has traded her stable career and comfortable salary for a life of cleaning homes. This isn’t a step back but a leap forward into a world where the alarm clock no longer signals the start of a dull future but the beginning of a day filled with purpose and happiness.

High-salary vs. freedom

Li’s story is not unique. A growing number of Chinese workers are abandoning their high-pressure office jobs for the flexibility and freedom of blue-collar work. These are not just any workers; many of them have walked away from positions at some of China’s most prestigious companies.

The allure of these tech giants is fading as China’s economy grapples with challenges such as a property crisis, declining foreign investment, and slumping consumption. The country’s economy grew by 4.7% in the second quarter of 2024, falling short of expectations and marking the weakest growth over a year.

For employees like Li, the decision to leave was prompted by gruellingly long hours and shrinking resources. They asked themselves whether the trade-off for higher pay was worth their time and health. For Li, the answer was clear.

“I like cleaning up. As living standards improve, the demand for housekeeping services is also surging,” she says, reflecting on her new career in Wuhan, the central Chinese metropolis. But more importantly, she feels happier. “The change it brings is that my head no longer feels dizzy. I feel less mental pressure. And I am full of energy every day,” she adds.

Chinese professionals embrace manual labour

Li is part of a larger trend of white-collar workers seeking a better work-life balance by embracing manual labour. Alice Wang, 30, is another example. She left her job at a leading live-streaming e-commerce platform in Hangzhou, where she earned a substantial salary, to pursue pet grooming in the more laidback city of Chengdu.

The notorious “996” work culture, where Chinese professionals work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week, has been a significant push factor for many. Wang recalls feeling physically frail and “very lifeless and stagnant” at her old job. Now, she’s undertaking grooming training and has ambitions to open her store.

The trend towards manual jobs is fuelled by the surging demand for blue-collar workers. According to Chinese recruitment platform Zhaopin, demand for blue-collar jobs such as food delivery workers, truck drivers, waiters, and technicians has skyrocketed. The demand for delivery workers grew by 800% after the COVID-19 pandemic gave rise to a takeout food culture.

Moreover, blue-collar workers’ pay has also increased, making these jobs more attractive. The average monthly salary for a delivery worker has surged by 45.3% since 2019.

However, not all college graduates are taking manual jobs by choice. The economic slowdown has made corporate positions scarce, and competition is fierce. The unemployment rate for 16-to-24-year-olds reached 21.3% in June 2023, prompting many to consider blue-collar work as a viable option.

Blue-collar work, a viable option

While some question whether blue-collar work is truly stress-free, Li’s experience has been overwhelmingly positive. Working just six hours a day on a freelance basis, she enjoys the personal connections with her clients and the sense of fulfilment that comes with each cleaning session.

“After a tiring day, I can go home and eat and do what I like without any extra mental pressure,” she says. For Li and others like her, the escape from the office has been a liberating step towards a more balanced and fulfilling life.

Related Stories:

China to become the world’s largest economy by 2050 – PwC report

Toxic workplace culture leads to termination