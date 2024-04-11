Health & Fitness International Lifestyle Relationships

The rising tide of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis among older adults

ByJara Carballo

April 11, 2024
syphilis

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), rates of STIs like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis have more than doubled among Americans aged 55 and above.

Medical professor Justyna Kowalska sounds the alarm, revealing that both medical professionals and older adults themselves are turning a blind eye to the risks lurking in the bedroom for this age group. “We talk about diet, exercise, and smoking, but sex? Not so much.”

Across the pond in England, STI diagnoses among the 45-and-up crowd shot up by 22% between 2014 and 2019.

Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis

With longer life expectancies and increasingly active lifestyles, today’s sixty, seventy, and even eighty-year-olds are refusing to hang up their boots. A survey by AARP and the University of Michigan revealed that 40% of folks aged 65-80 are still getting busy between the sheets.

Matthew Lee Smith, associate professor at the Texas A&M School of Public Health, points out that traditional schooling in past decades rarely covered sexual education. Consequently, gaps in knowledge about STIs — from transmission to prevention — persist among older adults.

Another hurdle — the awkwardness that both doctors and patients face when broaching the topic of sex. “No one wants to think about grandma doing this.” Yet, regardless of age, everyone deserves intimacy and sufficient information to stay safe.

And let’s not forget the logistical challenges. From dwindling dexterity to erectile dysfunction, older adults may find condom use a tad trickier.

Aging bodies aren’t as resilient when it comes to fighting off infections. Ethan Morgan, an assistant professor of epidemiology, warns that weakened immune systems and physiological changes can make older adults more susceptible to STIs.

It’s time for doctors to step up and have those uncomfortable conversations about safe sex with their older patients. As Smith puts it, “We want them to have their best life, but we want them to have it safely.”

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Woke Americans now saying solar eclipses are “racist” against Black Americans 

Related Post

International Asia

China’s former foreign minister Qin Gang ‘demoted to low-level publishing job’

September 10, 2024
Entertainment Celebrity Health & Fitness Lifestyle

Elle McPherson reveals breast cancer struggles and why she did not want chemotherapy

September 5, 2024
International

Mpox strikes again: Two new strains and an old hazard ring WHO alarm bells

August 21, 2024

You missed

Asia India

New ferry service connects India and Sri Lanka, praised by passengers, aided by Delhi

October 23, 2024 Abhijit
India

Indian airlines hit by surge of hoax bomb threats, jets scrambled in Singapore, flight diverted to Canada

October 23, 2024 Abhijit
US politics

Foreign powers seek to disrupt U.S. elections, intelligence officials warn

October 23, 2024 Jara Carballo
US politics

Elon Musk’s million-dollar ‘free speech and gun rights’ petition giveaway raises eyebrows among legal experts

October 22, 2024 Gemma Iso