Chris Evans gets married to Alba Baptista

Chris Evans has tied the knot with Alba Baptista in a private ceremony held at their Massachusetts home. The wedding was a closely guarded affair, with guests signing NDAs and surrendering their phones. The couple, consisting of 42-year-old Evans and 26-year-old Baptista, celebrated their love with close family and friends, including some fellow Marvel actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

The romance between the “Captain America” actor and the Luso-Brazilian actress began in November 2022 and quickly became serious. An insider told People that the couple has been dating over over a year. According to the insider, the couple are in love and that Evans has never been happier.

Evans showing his love

At that time the relationship was serious and that his family and friends love her. They were seen holding hands in Central Park shortly after the news broke. Evans didn’t shy away from expressing his affection for Baptista online, leaving flirty comments on her Instagram posts and sharing intimate photos on Valentine’s Day.

Evans went Instagram-official with Baptista in February. He posted a series of PDA-filled photos to his Instagram Story during Valentine’s Day. The Captain America star also posted photos of them picking apples, kissing in the car, skiing, and viewing the Northern Lights together.

Fluent in five languages

While little is known about their relationship, Baptista’s impressive background includes fluency in five languages and recognition in the film industry, such as the European Shooting Star Award at the Berlin Film Festival and a Best Actress award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné for her role in “Miami.”

Despite their previously private relationship, Evans had expressed his desire to marry and build a family, valuing the importance of love and relationships in life, similar to many successful artists throughout history. He said that most artists are not most proud of their work they made but the relationships, families they created and love that they found and shared.

