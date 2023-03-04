Christina Aguilera opens up about using injectables

Beautiful hitmaker Christina Aguilera has been in the limelight since six. She is determined not to make anyone dictate how she feels about how she looks.
Aguilera, 42 is staying genuine to herself and she is open to products that make her look good. Speaking to People in an interview, she talked about collaborating with Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injection used to improve the look of frown lines. Goop founder, Gwyneth Paltrow was also a brand ambassador before.
Christina Aguilera Excited to try new things
“I’m always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best,” Aguilera tells People. “Xeomin felt like the safest way to go because it doesn’t have any extra ingredients. It’s reassurance that no matter how tired I may be, I have back-up.”
Being part of the “smart tox” space gave her more confidence and also helped her maintain a more “natural look,” something that’s top of mind for her as a singer and performer.