Christina Applegate chooses fancy canes as she battles with MS

Christina Applegate, 50 was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August last year, and as her journey with the disease continues she wrote on Twitter about the canes she would be using going forward.

Christina posted a photo of five stylish canes saying, “I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since being diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff.”

Mobility aid company New Walk had sent Christina a variety of handmade acrylic walking sticks with unique designs to choose from including a very striking one with pearl beads dangling off the handle.

The important event she was referring to is likely the red-carpet premiere of the final season of the Netflix series Dead to Me. Applegate normally uses an activator cane. Activator canes promote balance and improve mobility. Most of them have a handrest as well. Hers has stickers that read F.U.M.S.

The Dead to Me actress said last year on her 50th birthday, “Yup, I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It’s been a hard one. Sending so much love to all of you this day. Many are hurting today and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try.”

“It’s been a strange journey. But I have been supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

Applegate has support from Selma Blair, 50 who is also struggling with MS.

“Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love. Love you sister. Our kids are so weird,” said Blair.

