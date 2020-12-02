Home Asia Featured News Clinic in Cheras offers tests for just RM60

Clinic in Cheras offers Covid-19 tests for just RM60

The antigen kits cost between RM120 to RM180 at most private facilities

clinic-in-cheras-offers-covid-19-tests-for-just-rm60

Author

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

Date

Category

AsiaFeatured NewsSouth East AsiaMalaysia
- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 2 — A medical clinic here is offering the antigen rapid tests for just RM60 as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Laurent Bleu Medical Clinic’s CEO Natasha Ng said the aim is to provide affordable Covid-19 for everyone, especially the 1.7 million in the country.

“Ideally, our effort is to make this screening accessible to all and essentially flatten the curve,” Ng said.

The antigen kits cost between RM120 to RM180 at most private facilities.

- Advertisement -

Socso (Social ) subsidises RM60 for each test so employers do the test at Laurent Bleu will be able to claim 100 per cent for Socso-covered employees.

Ng said employers are trying to comply with the ’s mandate of compulsory screening for or those who want to get themselves screened but are unable to do so at healthcare facilities can go to Laurent Bleu.

She explained that the process from registering, swabbing, to obtaining the results would take approximately 30 minutes for one person.

Laurent Bleu, a subsidiary of UCSI Group, will be offering the service at CMC Centre in Taman Connaught, Cheras from 9am to 9pm daily.

- Advertisement -

For more information, WhatsApp 60 10-528 6368 (WhatsApp) or email laurentbleuofficial@gmail.com.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comCopyright 2017 Online

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Tengku Zafrul: Govt targets shadow economy, no more selling of duty-free cigarettes

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 28 -- The announced several measures to improve revenue collection including from the shadow economy,...
Read more
Featured News

Anwar’s Budget ‘strategy’ could impact his quest for PM, say analysts

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 1 -- Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's credibility took a big hit after last Thursday's...
Read more
Featured News

Patriot: Bringing back National Service would be a waste of taxpayers’ money

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 29 -- Veterans' group Persatuan Patriot Kebangsaan (Patriot) has slammed the government's purported plans to reestablish...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram