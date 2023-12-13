George Clooney used to cut tobacco for $3.30 an hour

George Clooney’s newest directorial venture, “The Boys in the Boat,” brings to life the remarkable journey of the 1936 University of Washington rowing team, a tale of triumph against adversity amidst the backdrop of the Great Depression.

Adapted from Daniel James Brown’s bestseller, Clooney, drawing from his own upbringing, connected deeply with the story’s essence.

Having grown up in a financially modest setting on his grandparents’ tobacco farm in Kentucky, Clooney’s childhood experiences resonated with the struggle depicted in the narrative. He emphasized the disparity between his past work cutting tobacco for a living and the intense dedication showcased by the rowers striving to sustain their college education.

Clooney shared his reflections on the parallels between his upbringing and the struggles portrayed in the movie to Vanity Fair, underscoring the profound disparity in the challenges faced by the rowers.

“The Boys in the Boat” focuses on Joe Rantz, played by Callum Turner, who, abandoned at a young age, rises from destitution to become an integral part of the University’s rowing team, forging an unbreakable bond with eight other men from diverse backgrounds.

Clooney shared a clever parenting tactic involving Santa Claus during the LA premiere of his latest directorial project, “The Boys in the Boat,” revealing his method to manage his six-year-old twins’ behavior. Clooney explained to PEOPLE that his children, Ella and Alexander, still believe in Santa Claus.

He said when his kid’s are not behaving well in July, he gives Santa a call, Clooney revealed. “I’ll say, ‘Hey Santa, how’s it going?’ He’ll ask about the kids, and I’ll respond, ‘Well, I’m not sure. Kids, how are you doing?’ They usually respond with [whining], and that’s how I manage it,” he humorously disclosed.

