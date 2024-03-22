Coffee aficionados vs. Starbucks in California

In a brewing legal battle that has Californians buzzing, a trio of coffee aficionados has taken on java giant Starbucks, alleging discrimination against lactose-intolerant customers.

Maria Bolliger, Dawn Miller, and Shunda Smith are leading the charge, claiming that Starbucks’ milk surcharges for non-dairy options are a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The lawsuit sheds light on the hefty price lactose-intolerant patrons pay for their coffee fix. With alternatives like oat, almond, coconut, and soy milk tacking on up to an additional 90 cents per cup, the plaintiffs argue that Starbucks unfairly inflates prices for those seeking dairy-free options, despite comparable costs.

For Bolliger, Miller, and Smith, it’s not just about the extra pocket change—it’s a matter of principle. Substituting 2% milk for a lactose-free alternative can hike up their bills by anywhere from 50 to 80 cents per order.

Behind the scenes, the lawsuit points fingers at Starbucks’ pricing strategies, highlighting the stark difference in cost between traditional dairy and non-dairy options. While dairy products hover between 3 and 32 cents per fluid ounce, alternatives like soy, coconut, almond, and oat milk range from 4 to 7 cents per ounce.

With Starbucks reportedly raking in over $1 billion in the United States from these alleged discriminatory practices, the lawsuit aims to bring justice not just to California, but to lactose-intolerant coffee drinkers nationwide.

Keith Gibson, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, stated that Starbucks’ decision to offer non-dairy alternatives but impose surcharges amounts to discrimination against those with dietary restrictions. He emphasized that for many, the choice is not a matter of preference but a necessity dictated by their inability to consume regular dairy.

As the legal caffeine kicks in, all eyes are on Starbucks as this case percolates through the courts, stirring up discussions about inclusivity and corporate responsibility in the coffee industry.

