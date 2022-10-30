Coffee: As the world opens up, get your to-go mug

- Advertisement -

Hydro Flask celebrated the launch of the Flex Sip Lid with its first face-to-face activity since the pandemic. The Flex Sip Lid is a cover that allows the drinker to sip with just a twist, minimizing spills.

Held at Commune Cafe in Poblacion, the event showcased how both hot and cold drinks can be made directly in the Hydro Flask with no fuss or mess, and minimal cleanup after.

“We wanted to show how we can make our own concoctions directly to the flask. You don’t need to deal with so many other things, you can do it directly to your flask, and it’s very on the go because even if you’re out for long hours, it can make sure that your drink stays hot or cold for a long time,” Hydro Flask Brand Lead Abby Koa explained.

Commune proprietor Ros Juan showed the group how to make hot coffee by placing a pour over coffee maker directly onto the top of an opened Hydro Flask.

Perfect when rushing out of the house in the morning! Hydro Flask’s spillproof lid ensures that liquids stay inside the container, despite the ups and downs of life.

Juan also demonstrated a novel and delicious way to enjoy iced coffee by adding honey, lemon, soda water, and lots of ice to freshly brewed coffee. It’s sweet, smooth, and just a little bit tangy. A great afternoon pick-me-up.

The Flex Sip Lid is just one of the many exciting categories that Hydroflaks is set to launch in the country. Other products include tumblers, mugs, insulated bags, lunch kits for kids, and food jars.

“It’s quite exciting to see the brand growing outside of the flask category,” Koa says, “But it’s also still sticking to its core of making sure that we keep whatever we want, like food or drinks, hot or cold for a long time for our enjoyment.”

