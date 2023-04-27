Taylor Swift fan killed by alleged drunk driver after concert

A concert tragedy occurred during the weekend when a Taylor Swift fan was hit by an alleged drunk driver while returning home from Houston.

20-year-old Jacob Lewis and his sister were driving back from Swift’s Eras Tour at NRG Stadium when the fatal accident happened. According to Houston police and family members, the siblings’ car stalled on the Southwest Freeway early Saturday.

After their car broke down, Lewis came out of his car to push it from behind while his sister sat behind the wheel. Alan Bryant Hayes, 34 slammed into Lewis and the car from behind.

Concert Tragedy

His sister, April Bancroft, told ABC 13 that she witnessed her brother’s violent death.

A tow truck driver witnessed the after concert tragedy and followed Hayes to the 4500 block of Caroline Street where he exited his car and ran off on foot.

Pushing Sister To Safety

- Advertisement -

Hayes was later arrested by Houston police and taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A tow truck driver identified the accused drunk driver and followed him, KTRK reported. Police said Hayes was eventually “taken into custody after a foot pursuit.”

Hayes was charged with failure to stop and render aid and driving while intoxicated, according to jail records.

Just hours before the fatal crash, the siblings enjoyed Swift’s tour and the moments were documented on social media.

“Knowing we had that experience as our last memory is something wonderful to hold on to, and I will forever,” Bancroft told KTRK.

Starting College In The Fall

- Advertisement -

Lewis recently was accepted into Sam Houston State University’s musical theatre program, his mother said in a Facebook post. He was set to attend college in the fall.

“He had already excelled at theatre, choir and dance during his high school years, and we looked forward to new exciting adventures and successes to come,” his dad said.

Read More News

Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts