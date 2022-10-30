The Conjuring 4 is in the works

- Advertisement -

More paranormal horror awaits, The Conjuring 4 is in the making, with writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick penning the story. McGoldrick also wrote the Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring:The Devil Made Me Do it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be produced by James Wan and Peter Safran who are currently shooting The Nun 2.

Actors Patrick Wilson and Vera Famiga who have starred in all the Conjuring films are expected to return to their roles. The duo also starred together in the 2019 spinoff film Annabelle Comes Home.

According to Flickering Myth, The Conjuring:The Devil Made Me Do It shot to number one at the box office in 2021 bringing the franchise to over $2 billion worldwide.

The film revolves around paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren who document the exorcism of 8-year-old David Glatzel in the presence of his family, his sister Debbie, her boyfriend Arne Johnson and Father Gordon.

During the exorcism, Arne invites the demon to enter his body instead of David’s. Ed witnesses the demon transport itself from David’s body to Arne’s while he suffers from a heart attack and is taken to a hospital in an unconscious state.

Arne later commits murder under demonic possession and his case become the first American murder trial to claim demonic possession as a defense.