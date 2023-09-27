Business & EconomyConservatives angry at “Whites Need Not Apply” agenda in the corporate world...

Conservatives angry at “Whites Need Not Apply” agenda in the corporate world where most jobs are given to POCs 

Corporate workers in a meeting. Screengrab from https://www.pexels.com/photo/office-team-having-a-meeting-at-the-table-7654396/
By Asir F

Previously, the liberals were fighting for equal employment among people of colour. However, it seems that in the 2020s, jobs are given to mostly people of colour and White people are not getting them. Conservatives state that since the George Floyd incident, most of the new corporate jobs are given to the minorities in America. 

According to Bloomberg, in 2020, after widespread protests following George Floyd’s murder, American corporations pledged to address workplace racial imbalances. A year later, an analysis reveals that the largest public firms created 300,000 jobs, with 94% of them filled by people of color, marking progress towards diversity and inclusion goals.

While it is good to offer employment to minority groups in the corporate world, it is also noted that fairness and equality should be maintained. It is rather concerning that White people are nowadays sidelined while being the majority in America. Other parts of the world are practising meritocracy where the qualifications and ability of an individual is more important than their racial background. 

Is corporate America no longer hiring White people? 

 

X users state that this is one of the most racist things they have ever seen. Furthermore, many are unsettled at the fact a job is given to a person based on their ethnicity rather than their ability to work. The civil rights movement fought against ordeals like this one back in the 1950s. 

Following that, it seems that even Elon Musk is shocked at this. Users are responding to Musk’s “wow” comment by stating that they were literally not hired for the job they are qualified for simply due to being lighter skinned. It appears that this also affects the people of colour if they have lighter skin. 

 

Several users are complaining that the lack of qualified individuals holding important positions in corporate America is giving these major companies problems. There are communication errors and at times lack of skills to handle a problem. An X user states that this is not helping any of the other employees and will be at further risk for these corporate companies to make money. 

