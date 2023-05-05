Conservatives CALL OUT leftist’s CONTRADICTORY opinions on MARINE and HOMELESS man altercation 

The recent news of a homeless man that was unalived by a marine is gaining significant traction on Twitter. Furthermore, there are a plethora of people stating that the man is innocent, and others are stating the contrary. Regardless, the life of an individual should not be something taken lightly.

According to the Mirror, Jordan Neely, a former impersonator of Michael Jackson who was 30 years old, passes away after getting into an altercation. His altercation was with another passenger on an F train in New York, travelling towards Broadway Lafayette station.

A police statement says that the homeless man had been exhibiting aggressive behaviour, making threats, and harassing other passengers. A 24-year-old ex-marine put him in a headlock that lasted approximately 15 minutes until the train halts at Broadway-Lafayette. There are some claims that the homeless man was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time.

Twitter users share conflicting opinions over the the homeless man

@Toure looks like you're quite the hypocrite — Justin Bell (@FluffyNooblet) May 4, 2023

A Twitter user by the name of @toure claims that when an elderly White person uses the

“N” word, it is okay for them to receive the consequences. No matter how severe the consequences are. However, for the case of the homeless man, he states that something like this should never happen.

It's not a double standard. It's a hierarchy. They think they're superior. — Ben, the Plumber (Joe works for me) (@RouseXIXD) May 4, 2023

Many others are calling out the left for their contradictory opinions, not for this case, but for all cases. One user states that if it wasn’t for double standards, the left (Democrats) would definitely be nothing. Another user adds that they think they are superior over everyone else. Conservatives are calling leftists like @toure extremists.

I'll bet if you could somehow measure it objectively, the @aoc @RepPressley @ninaturner's of the world would demonstrate not one ounce of concern or sympathy for that woman's well being. They'd be more worried about legal implications for the thug. — DaltonBro (@OnlyfansisOP) May 5, 2023

Another Twitter user posted a video of said homeless man pushing a woman on the subway platform. Others are calling out AOC for her support towards people like this homeless man. Furthermore, there are a few users questioning women’s rights after observing his disrespect towards that innocent woman.

I must have missed the part in the Bible where angels launch females faces into the side of stainless steel trains. pic.twitter.com/MCNUSulYin — Mike Miller (@The8thDwarf1971) May 5, 2023

Some are stating that the homeless man was an “angel,” however, it could be sarcasm. Responses towards that statement are that he is no angel. It is unfair that he died, but at the end of the day, he lunged a woman face down to a steel train. Regardless, many are saying that problems like this are due to the policies that the left brought in.

