Constance Wu says she was sexually harassed on Fresh Off the Boat

- Advertisement -

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu has recently revealed that she was sexually assaulted on the sets of comedy series Fresh Off the Boat. She claims that one of the producers had in fact harassed her for years.

Wu said that the producer who she didn’t want to name controlled her completely, demanding that she ask him for her approval for all her business ventures and also told her what to wear. Wu said at first she viewed him as a friend and a mentor but later became fearful as to what would happen if she went against him.

Wu was speaking at the Atlantic Festival about her Memoir titled Making a Scene where she spoke about the television series that was iconic for Asian Americans.

“I did have a pretty traumatic experience my first couple years on that show, and nobody knew about it because that show is historic for Asian Americans. And it was the only show on network television, in over 20 years to star Asian Americans, and I did not want to sully the reputation of the one show we had representing us.

“So therefore, I kept my mouth shut for a really long time about a lot of the sexual harassment and intimidations that I received the first two seasons of the show,” she added.

She also said that after Season 2 she began to have more confidence about not being fired and gathered up enough courage to say no to the intimidation.

Wu said not talking about it earlier had taken a toll on her.

“Bad feelings don’t go away just because you will them to. They’re inevitably going to come out somewhere. When the show was renewed after they had just told me it likely wouldn’t be, I made some very profane, reckless tweets that sort of ignited this whole pile-on of hatred towards me,” said the actress.

Constance Wu said on Twitter that her memoir is meant to help people process difficult moments and heal.

The actress will be seen next in the The Terminal List and Lyle Lyle Crocodile. She will also star in East Bay a story about Asian immigrants living in the Bay Area and experiencing a coming of age crisis. She will also appear in the sequel to Crazy Rich Asians.

- Advertisement 2-

Read More News:

A conversation about suicidal thoughts