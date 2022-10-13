Cute pet Corgi dog ‘runs away from the cops’ in its car. Watch viral video

- Advertisement -

When it comes to watching the cutest of dog videos on the internet, this particular video will definitely make it to that list.

It has been recently shared on Instagram and shows the cutest little pet corgi dog. The video opens to show this adorable, little munchkin, seated in a toy car, that appears to be remote control-operated.

There is a good chance that you will want to keep watching this video over and over again, owing to its sheer cuteness and how absolutely hilarious it is. The video then continues to show how this dog manages to ‘run away from the cops.’

The video has been shared on Instagram on the page that is dedicated to this sweet corgi dog named Boba.

It has over 13,000 dedicated followers on this page where several photos and videos of its day today antics and general cuteness or shared regularly.

The bio of this Instagram page states that this dog lives in Los Angeles California in the United States of America.

Watch the video below:

Posted on October 3, this video has received over 1.3 lakh likes on it already.

“Your videos are the best, who is going to bail you out though?” asked an Instagram user, quite hilariously. “Absolutely adorable,” complimented another individual. “The foot is so perfect,” remarked a third.

The Corgi dog is a strong, athletic, and lively little herder who is affectionate and companionable without being needy, making it one of the most agreeable of all small housedogs. They are one of the most popular herding breeds in the world.

