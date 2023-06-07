Cornel West enters the 2024 US presidential race

Cornel West, a 70-year-old political activist, philosophy instructor, and historiographer, joined the 2024 presidential race thinking that the presidency is a good instrument to pursue truth and achieve justice.

In a video posted on Twitter, West claimed that he came from a “tradition” where he cares about everyone.

Cornel West On His Bid

“I care about the quality of your life. I care about whether you have access to a job with a living wage, decent housing, women having control over their bodies, health care for all, de-escalating the destruction of the planet.”

Halt to Poverty

He slammed both Democrats and Republicans, splicing recordings of himself branding Donald Trump a “neo-fascist” and President Joe Biden a “milquetoast liberal.”

He emphasized that his campaign will center on reducing poverty, mass incarceration, “wars,” and “ecological collapse.”

The newest addition to the presidential marathon further stressed that he wants to “reintroduce” America to the best of itself, and assure people of sufficient housing opportunities, accessible health care, education, and living wages for all Americans. This was a message that was posted alongside the video.

Who is Cornel West?

West is currently a philosophy professor at Union Theological Seminary after having formerly taught at Harvard, Princeton, and Yale. In 2021, he left Harvard Divinity School due to a conflict over tenure.

West is likewise renowned for his liberal activism, in-person musings, and publishing modern classics like “Race Matters.”

He backed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’s campaign for president in 2020. The People’s Party was established during the 2016 presidential election, according to The Hill, by Nick Brana, a former Sanders staff member. West has promoted a departure from the two-party system, much like Brana.

Before the end of the video, he asked if Americans are capable enough, which actually remains to be seen. Then he said, “Some of us are going to go down swinging, with style, and with a smile.”

