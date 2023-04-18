Coronation: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and Take That present

Pop icon Katy Perry and veteran singer Lionel Ritchie as well as British band Take That will be performing at Windsor Castle for King Charles’ coronation.

“To share the stage with the other performers at The Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honor and a celebration,” said Ritchie.

Ritchie has also recently been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and named the first global ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, a charity for King Charles III.

Coronation Concert

Perry said, “I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking,” said Perry in a statement.

Opera stars Andrea Bocelli and Bryan Terfel will perform a duet at the coronation together and composer Alexis French will also appear at the celebration.

An audience of 20,000 people is expected as the entire event will be produced and broadcasted by the BBC. The event is set to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

“The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth,” said the BBC in a statement to Billboard.

The Many Rejections

Apparently Harry Styles, Elton John, Robbie Williams and the Spice Girls all declined to perform at the concert. According to an earlier news report Adele and Ed Sheeran also said no to the event.

There is speculation that many singers turned down a chance to perform at the coronation due to not wanting to be associated with the scandal ridden royal family.

According to a Page Six report, Simon Jones a publicist for Little Mix, Niall Horgan and Louis Tomlinson said, “The royal family has faced a number of PR disasters in recent times, and anyone performing at the show would have to consider whether there would be a backlash from appearing amongst their fans.”

