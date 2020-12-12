Home International COVID-19 Coronavirus cases on China border with spark lockdowns, tests

Coronavirus cases on China border with Russia spark lockdowns, tests

Officials there said Saturday it would enter "wartime mode" -- temporarily suspending public bus services and road transport

AFP
AFP

International COVID-19
has put one northern city in and launched citywide coronavirus testing in another, after two local involving workers at a port and trade zone respectively, authorities have said.

There was one new case each in Dongning and Suifenhe, which both sit on the country’s border with .

In Dongning, a 40-year-old maintenance worker at a port tested positive on Thursday, triggering the latest measures.

Officials there said Saturday would enter “wartime mode” — temporarily suspending public bus services and road transport while requiring anyone leaving the city to produce a negative test from the preceding 24 hours.

Schools will suspend classes and dine-in will be banned at restaurants, while in higher-risk areas only one member of each household will be allowed to leave the home once every two days to buy daily necessities — for no longer than two hours each time.

In the Suifenhe case, a 39-year-old man who works as a loading and unloading worker at a trade zone tested positive.

Both cities on Friday announced the launch of citywide testing, expected to be completed in three days.

China — where the virus first surfaced late last year — has largely brought domestic transmission under control but recently reported local outbreaks in several cities.

State blamed the recent clusters on imports of frozen and other shipments.

After a recent outbreak in Chengdu, officials said the virus was found on food stored in an elderly couple’s fridge.

There is currently no evidence that people can catch Covid-19 from food or food packaging, according to the Organization.

© Agence France-Presse

