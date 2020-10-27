Home Asia Featured News 'Corruption hurts development': PM calls for transparent, responsible and answerable admin...

'Corruption hurts development': PM Modi calls for transparent, responsible and answerable admin process

"Corruption hurts development and disrupts balance," PM Modi says

Hindustan Times
India

, Oct. 27 — Minister Narendra on Tuesday singled out corruption as the biggest enemy of transparent and responsible administrative processes. PM was addressing the national conference on vigilance and via conferencing.

is imperative for development that our administrative processes are transparent, responsible, accountable and answerable to the people. Corruption was the biggest enemy of all these processes. Corruption hurts development and disrupts balance,” PM Modi said.

He said during his address that the country is preparing to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth and called him an architect of India’s administration.

