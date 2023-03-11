Courteney Cox regrets getting facial fillers

Friends star Courteney Cox got candid recently about fillers and how it is one of her biggest ‘regrets’ over the years. Describing the procedure as a ‘domino effect’ she admitted that she ‘can’t believe’ what she used to look like in certain pictures.

The 58-year-old appeared on the Gloss Angeles podcast where hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sarah Tan Christensen asked Cox about her biggest beauty regret.

Effect of Fillers on Courteney Cox

‘Fillers,’ she replied, without skipping a beat. ‘Just not realizing it’s a domino effect.

“Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time,” Cox shared, explaining her decision to try the injectables.

Courteney Cox continued: “It’s a domino effect, it’s like you don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more cause you look normal to yourself … You look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good,’ you think, and you don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person.”

This isn’t the first time Cox has talked about her dissolving her fillers and regretting the work she’s had done.

In June 2017, Cox told NewBeauty, “I was trying so hard to keep up, and I actually made things worse.”

Becoming natural again

After going to multiple different doctors for injections, she ended up having them all removed, telling the outlet at the time, “I’m as natural as I can be.”

And in February 2022, Cox told the Sunday Times Style magazine, “There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years.”

Added Courteney Cox, “I didn’t realize that, oh s–t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

