covid-19:-penang-cm,-state-officials-and-journalists-told-to-restrict-movements

GEORGE TOWN, Oct. 29 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, state officials and several journalists have been told to restrict their movements pending further advice from the state health department.

This comes after a videographer who attended Chow’s press conference at his office yesterday was told to undergo quarantine by the Health Ministry.

Chow, in a statement, said the state health department confirmed that a member of the media was traced as a close contact of a Covid-19 positive case.

“Everyone who was at the press conference is advised to limit their movements outside, to stay home if there is no need to go out and to ensure that they adhere to the SOPs when at work or in a public area,” he said.

He said the state health department has said that it will issue a quarantine order if the close contact case is tested positive for Covid-19.

He added that the state health department will inform his office about the Covid-19 test results of the close contact case and other developments from time to time.

He called on everyone to remain calm and not to spread unverified information that could cause unnecessary panic among the public.

It is learnt that Chow has also cancelled all of his events tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Penang Mutiara Media Club has also issued a statement that one of its members is now undergoing quarantine at home after his housemate was tested positive for Covid-19.

It said the individual underwent the test at a government clinic here today and is now waiting for the results.

The individual’s last assignment was to cover the press conference by Chow yesterday at the latter’s office at Level 28 in Komtar.

The club advised all who had close contact with the individual to consult the state health department and to self-quarantine at home.

They warned all parties not to spread any unverified information until the state health department issued an official decision on this matter.

